Chris Jones: “I feel really, really good” after resting calf

  
Published January 15, 2025 01:46 PM

Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones suffered a calf injury late in the regular season, missing the Christmas Day game against the Steelers before Kansas City rested starters in Week 18.

But after the wild card bye, Jones was listed as a full participant in practice on the Chiefs’ Tuesday injury report.

“I feel really, really good,” Jones said in his Wednesday news conference. “I was able to get three weeks of rest and get my legs back under me. It was a long season. Fortunate enough we were able to seal the first-round bye after the Pittsburgh game and I was able to take another week off. So, I basically got like two-to-three bye weeks.

“I feel really good, I feel excited, ready to go play some football.”

Jones, 30, recorded 5.0 sacks with nine tackles for loss and 20 quarterback hits in 15 regular season games this year.