Chris Jones is the AFC defensive player of the week

  
Published October 2, 2024 12:17 PM

The Chiefs have some offensive issues to sort out thanks to injuries to a number of key players, but their defense remains as stout as ever.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones is a big reason for that. Jones’s talents were on full display against the Chargers in last Sunday’s 17-10 win.

Jones sacked Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert twice and hit him three times over the course of the afternoon. Jones was credited with four tackles overall as the Chiefs moved to 4-0 on the season.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Jones has been named the AFC defensive player of the week. It is the third time Jones has won the award.