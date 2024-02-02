Chris Jones, Isiah Pacheco remain limited in practice

The Chiefs held their final practice in Kansas City before heading to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII on Friday.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones (quad) and running back Isiah Pacheco (toe, ankle) were listed as limited participants for the second straight day. Because it is Friday, the Chiefs also issued estimated game statuses as part of their injury report.

Neither Jones nor Pacheco received designations, so they would seem to be on track to play next week. Left guard Joe Thuney (pectoral) remained out of practice and drew a questionable tag.

Wide receiver Skyy Moore (knee) and tackle Prince Tega Wanogho (quad) are also listed as questionable. Both of them will need to be activated from injured reserve in order to play against the 49ers.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu is the only player that the Chiefs ruled out. He tore his ACL in the AFC Championship Game.