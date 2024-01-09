Chris Jones: Saturday could be my last game at Arrowhead

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones is ready for the possibility that he’ll be leaving Kansas City.

Jones, who is set to become a free agent in March, acknowledged today that Saturday night’s game against the Dolphins might be the last one he plays in front of the Chiefs’ fans.

“It could be my last game at Arrowhead,” Jones said. “Who knows?”

The 29-year-old Jones was a second-round pick of the Chiefs in 2016 and has played his entire career with them. He’s won two Super Bowl rings in Kansas City, been a first-team All-Pro once and a Pro Bowler five times. He’s been a major part of the Chiefs’ recent run of success.

But it’s entirely possible that the Chiefs will decide they need to start building with younger and cheaper players and can’t afford the contract Jones is going to want, which means Jones is just being realistic that this could be his last game at Arrowhead.