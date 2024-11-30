 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

EberflusPFT.jpg
Eberflus’ coaching blunder costs Bears vs. Lions
nbc_pftpm_giantcowboyv2_241129.jpg
Parsons says DAL can make a run after Week 13 win
nbc_pftpm_dolphinpackersv2_241129.jpg
‘Soft’ Dolphins not among NFL best but Packers are

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chris Jones: Ugly wins are better than pretty losses

  
Published November 30, 2024 08:35 AM

The Chiefs became the first team to book a spot in the playoffs on Friday, but they didn’t exactly do it in style.

A botched snap by the Raiders in the final seconds allowed the Chiefs to escape with a 19-17 home win on a day when they blew a 16-3 lead by allowing two long touchdown passes. The Chiefs defense gave up 434 yards while the offense only reached the end zone once and went three-and-out on their final two possessions of the fourth quarter.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie said “it’s always a little disappointing, a little frustrating” when the team fails to reach the standard they’ve set for themselves and the Chiefs have grown accustomed to feeling that way during a season that’s seen them consistently do just enough to win games. Defensive tackle Chris Jones didn’t disagree with his teammate, but he noted that the outcome beat the alternative and that the close games can serve the Chiefs well in the long run.

“When you look at the playoffs, most games are close, down-to-the-wire type of games, so there’s a lot we can build from this as a team overall,” Jones said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “We’re just going to keep on winning, keep on winning. You can learn a lot from winning. It is better to win than have a pretty loss. We’ll take an ugly win, build from it and continue to get better.”

Time will tell if the run of close wins is a sign of a team with championship DNA making sure they are in position to win another one or if they foreshadow a playoff loss to a team that doesn’t fold the way the Raiders did on Friday. As long as they keep squeezing out victories, the Chiefs will get a chance to answer those questions on their home field.