Chris Lindstrom active, Mike Hughes inactive for Falcons

The Falcons will have right guard Chris Lindstrom in the lineup in Berlin on Sunday.

Lindstrom was listed as questionable to play due to a foot injury, but he avoided the inactive list for their matchup with the Colts. Cornerback Mike Hughes was also listed as questionable and he will miss the game with a neck injury.

Safety Jordan Fuller, edge rusher Leonard Floyd, left guard Andrew Bergeron, offensive lineman Andrew Stueber, offensive lineman Joshua Gray, and defensive lineman LaCale London are also inactive for the Falcons.

The Colts will play without defensive end Samson Ebukam, running back DJ Giddens, wide receiver Anthony Gould, defensive end Tyquan Lewis, safety Rueben Lowery, tight end Will Mallory, and tackle Luke Tenuta.