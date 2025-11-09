 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Chris Lindstrom active, Mike Hughes inactive for Falcons

  
Published November 9, 2025 08:37 AM

The Falcons will have right guard Chris Lindstrom in the lineup in Berlin on Sunday.

Lindstrom was listed as questionable to play due to a foot injury, but he avoided the inactive list for their matchup with the Colts. Cornerback Mike Hughes was also listed as questionable and he will miss the game with a neck injury.

Safety Jordan Fuller, edge rusher Leonard Floyd, left guard Andrew Bergeron, offensive lineman Andrew Stueber, offensive lineman Joshua Gray, and defensive lineman LaCale London are also inactive for the Falcons.

The Colts will play without defensive end Samson Ebukam, running back DJ Giddens, wide receiver Anthony Gould, defensive end Tyquan Lewis, safety Rueben Lowery, tight end Will Mallory, and tackle Luke Tenuta.