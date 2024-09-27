 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara questionable for Sunday

  
Published September 27, 2024 04:24 PM

The Saints had an unfortunate development in their final practice session before playing the Texans on Sunday.

Wide receiver Chris Olave injured his hamstring during the workout. He was officially listed as a limited participant in practice and is considered questionable to play against the Falcons on Sunday.

Olave is not the only key offensive player whose availability is uncertain. Running back Alvin Kamara (hip, ribs) has the same designation after returning for a pair of limited practices.

Tight end Taysom Hill (chest) is set to return to the lineup after missing Week Three and quarterback Derek Carr (groin) has no designation after a week of full practices.

Head coach Dennis Allen ruled linebacker Demario Davis (hamstring) and guard Cesar Ruiz (knee) out earlier in the day. Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (ankle) is questionable while fellow wideout A.T. Perry (hamstring) will miss the game.