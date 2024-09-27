Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara questionable for Sunday

The Saints had an unfortunate development in their final practice session before playing the Texans on Sunday.

Wide receiver Chris Olave injured his hamstring during the workout. He was officially listed as a limited participant in practice and is considered questionable to play against the Falcons on Sunday.

Olave is not the only key offensive player whose availability is uncertain. Running back Alvin Kamara (hip, ribs) has the same designation after returning for a pair of limited practices.

Tight end Taysom Hill (chest) is set to return to the lineup after missing Week Three and quarterback Derek Carr (groin) has no designation after a week of full practices.

Head coach Dennis Allen ruled linebacker Demario Davis (hamstring) and guard Cesar Ruiz (knee) out earlier in the day. Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (ankle) is questionable while fellow wideout A.T. Perry (hamstring) will miss the game.