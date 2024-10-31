Chris Olave considers wearing a Guardian Cap

The NFL has allowed players to wear Guardian Caps during games this year. Not many have chosen to do it.

Saints receiver Chris Olave might be the next one to do it.

Via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, Olave said Thursday he’s thinking about wearing the soft outer covering on his helmet during games.

“I’m still considering it,” Olave said. “I was considering [wearing it] last game, ended up going with the regular helmet.”

Olave suffered a concussion in Week 6. He missed the Week 7 loss to the Broncos. He returned on Sunday, taking a shoulder to the helmet against the Chargers. He was checked in the sideline medical tent for a concussion, but he was cleared to return.

Olave said he changed his helmet after suffering the concussion. He said the safer helmet made him think he doesn’t need a Guardian Cap.

The resistance to the Guardian Cap usually flows from how it looks. Lumpy and clumpy, like a beanbag chair that has too many beans and not enough bag. But if it makes the game safer, everyone should try to get used to seeing it — and the players should try to get used to wearing it.