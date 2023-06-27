 Skip navigation
Chris Olave: Derek Carr has definitely helped me better my game

  
Published June 27, 2023 10:06 AM

Derek Carr has only been the Saints quarterback for a few months, but he’s already had a significant positive effect on second-year receiver Chris Olave.

During a Monday appearance on the Jim Rome Show, Olave said that he loves Carr as a person.

“He’s a great leader on and off the field — that’s what you ask for as a receiver, a young receiver,” Olave said. “So, he’s definitely helped me better my game and get better myself. We all know what he can do on the field. But just him being there for me off the field, even on the field, I feel like that’s helped me a lot and it’s helping us build our chemistry.”

Olave added that Carr is “Just professionally a great dude.”

“He carries himself the right way on and off the field,” Olave said. “That’s something to look up to and as a leader something you look at — just studying success. The years he’s been in the league, he’s been one of the top quarterbacks. And as a person, great person with a great family and that rubs off on people.”

After a couple of seasons of QB turmoil following Drew Brees’ retirement, the Saints are looking for Carr to stabilize the position for years to come. We’ll see if the offseason chemistry between Olave and Carr translates when the games start in September.