Chris Olave “in a good place,” Saints expect more information next week

  
Published November 27, 2024 11:04 AM

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave made an appearance at Saints practice on Tuesday and watched the session in sweats as he continues to recover from the concussion he suffered in Week Nine.

Olave is on injured reserve for at least two more games, but his presence led to a question for interim head coach Darren Rizzi about Olave’s outlook. Rizzi said the wideout has “met with a bunch of people, he’s got another meeting coming up here next week” and that an idea about a possible timetable for a return will come after he sees those specialists.

“He’s in a good place,” Rizzi said. “Him and I the last couple days had great conversations. He’s feeling a lot better. With that kind of injury, you just want to make sure you’re doing the right thing by the person and that’s what we’re doing. I think we’ll have a lot more information on him next week.”

The concussion that sent Olave to injured reserve was his second of the season and the fourth documented one of his career. The Saints may be out of any playoff hopes by the time he’s eligible to return in Week 15 and that could factor into any decisions about bringing him back before 2025.