Chris Olave, Jamaal Williams questionable for Saints this weekend

Chris Olave didn’t practice at all this week, but the Saints aren’t ready to rule him out for Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Olave has been listed as questionable to play due to the ankle injury that’s sidelined him the last few days. Olave has not missed a game yet this season and he caught a touchdown in last Sunday’s win over the Panthers.

Running back Jamaal Williams (groin) is also listed as questionable, although he did participate in practice this week.

Right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) rounds out the questionable group. Defensive end Isaiah Foskey (quad), running back Kendre Miller (ankle), and defensive end Payton Turner (toe) will not play this weekend.

Quarterback Taysom Hill (foot, left hand) and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (thigh) are off the injury report and set to play after sitting out last weekend.