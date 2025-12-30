 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

verse_mpx.jpg
Verse firmly among NFL’s ‘best defensive players’
nbc_pft_belichickfalcons_251230.jpg
Where would Falcons have gone with Belichick?
nbc_pft_raiders_lose_giants_251229.jpg
Raiders in driver’s seat for No. 1 pick

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

verse_mpx.jpg
Verse firmly among NFL’s ‘best defensive players’
nbc_pft_belichickfalcons_251230.jpg
Where would Falcons have gone with Belichick?
nbc_pft_raiders_lose_giants_251229.jpg
Raiders in driver’s seat for No. 1 pick

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chris Redman will coach the UFL’s Louisville Kings

  
Published December 30, 2025 09:10 AM

Chris Redman is the latest former player to be named a head coach in the United Football League.

The UFL announced today that Redman will be the head coach of the Louisville Kings.

Redman is a legendary figure in Louisville football. He was born and raised in Louisville and led Louisville Male High School to a Kentucky state championship in 1993, with his father Bob Redman as his head coach. He then played his college football at Louisville before the Ravens drafted him in the third round in 2000.

“I am incredibly grateful and excited for the opportunity to represent the new Louisville Kings,” Redman said. “Louisville is home. I’ve been fortunate to have so many people support me throughout my career and I know they’ll be behind me and the Kings as we work to bring a championship to this city. I am ready to get started building a team and coaching staff with championship-level experience. We’re going to make Louisville proud.”

The UFL, which was created after a merger of the XFL and USFL, will kick off its third season in March. The Louisville Kings are a first-year franchise in the eight-team league.