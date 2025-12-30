Chris Redman will coach the UFL’s Louisville Kings

Chris Redman is the latest former player to be named a head coach in the United Football League.

The UFL announced today that Redman will be the head coach of the Louisville Kings.

Redman is a legendary figure in Louisville football. He was born and raised in Louisville and led Louisville Male High School to a Kentucky state championship in 1993, with his father Bob Redman as his head coach. He then played his college football at Louisville before the Ravens drafted him in the third round in 2000.

“I am incredibly grateful and excited for the opportunity to represent the new Louisville Kings,” Redman said. “Louisville is home. I’ve been fortunate to have so many people support me throughout my career and I know they’ll be behind me and the Kings as we work to bring a championship to this city. I am ready to get started building a team and coaching staff with championship-level experience. We’re going to make Louisville proud.”

The UFL, which was created after a merger of the XFL and USFL, will kick off its third season in March. The Louisville Kings are a first-year franchise in the eight-team league.