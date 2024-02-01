Chris Shula to interview for Dolphins defensive coordinator Thursday

The Dolphins will be interviewing a coach with a familiar last name to the team’s fans for their defensive coordinator opening on Thursday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Rams linebackers coach and pass rush coordinator Chris Shula will interview with the team. Shula’s grandfather Don won two Super Bowls and five AFC championships during his time as the head coach in Miami.

Shula was college teammates with Sean McVay and joined him in Los Angeles when McVay became the Rams head coach in 2017. He has coached linebackers for most of his time with the team, but did also have a one-year stint working with the defensive backs.

Texans linebackers coach Chris Kiffin, former Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ryan Slowik and Dolphins linebackers coach Anthony Campanile have also surfaced as candidates since the Dolphins parted ways with Vic Fangio last month.