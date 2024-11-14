Christian Barmore is expected to practice on Thursday

Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore is set to take a significant step back toward the lineup on Thursday.

According to multiple reports, Barmore is expected to practice with the team. It would be Barmore’s first time on the practice field since he was treated for blood clots this summer.

The team said they expected Barmore to return to action, but put no timetable on when that might happen. Barmore is on the non-football injury list and he’ll have a three-week window to practice with the team once he’s formally designated for return.

Barmore was a 2021 second-round pick in New England. He had 64 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in 17 games last season.