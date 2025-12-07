Christian Benford pick-six gives Bills 32-28 lead over Bengals

For the second week in a row, Christian Benford has scored a defensive touchdown.

Benford intercepted Joe Burrow on what was supposed to be a quick pass to Ja’Marr Chase at the line of scrimmage, returning it 63 yards for a go-ahead score.

The Bengals looked like they were on their way to expanding their lead as the club had netted first downs on two of the drive’s first three plays to get down to Buffalo’s 33-yard line.

But on first-and-10 from that spot, Burrow looked to his right to fire quickly but Benford took the short pass out of the air. Burrow tried to bring Benford down, but Benford broke the tackle and had no one in front of him to go all the way to the end zone.