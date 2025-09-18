Christian Darrisaw out of practice Thursday, is expected to practice Friday

Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw did not practice on Thursday after fully participating on Wednesday, but he did not have a setback in his return from last year’s torn ACL.

Darrisaw’s day off was a scheduled rest day, per multiple reports, and he is expected to return to full practice participation on Friday. His status for Sunday’s game against the Bengals will be revealed on Friday’s injury report.

The only other change to Thursday’s injury report involved edge rusher Jonathan Greenard. Greenard (oblique) went from limited to full participation.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy (ankle) is not expected to play Sunday and it doesn’t look good for center Ryan Kelly or tackle Justin Skule either. All three players have missed both of this week’s practices due to concussions.

Left guard Donovan Jackson (wrist), safety Theo Jackson (hip), linebacker Austin Keys (groin), tight end Josh Oliver (ankle), safety Harrison Smith (illness), and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (concussion) were limited for the second straight day.