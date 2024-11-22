Christian Gonzalez added to injury report, questionable for Sunday vs. Miami

The Patriots added one of their top defensive players to Friday’s injury report, and he may not be available for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez is now questionable with a hip injury. He was limited in Friday’s practice.

In 11 games this season, Gonzalez has recorded six passes defensed with one interception.

The Patriots have ruled out defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (neck) after he didn’t practice all week.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore is questionable as he continues his return from blood clots. He was a full participant on Thursday but didn’t practice on Wednesday or Friday.

Offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (shoulder), defensive end Deatrich Wise (foot), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), safety Marte Mapu (neck), defensive end Keion White (knee), guard Cole Strange (knee), and linebacker Sione Takitaki (knee) are questionable.

Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (elbow), tight end Austin Hooper (neck), linebacker Christian Elliss (abdomen), and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (back) are off the injury report and are set to play.