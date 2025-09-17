Christian Gonzalez is expected to do some work at Wednesday’s practice

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel shared a positive update on cornerback Christian Gonzalez at his Wednesday press conference.

Gonzalez has been out for several weeks with a hamstring injury, but it looks like he will be listed as a participant in the team’s first practice session of the week.

“I would expect him to do some stuff today at practice,” Vrabel said.

The team’s injury report will bring more word on how much work Gonzalez does and his response to the uptick in work will likely guide the plan for the rest of the week. If all goes well, Gonzalez could make his 2025 debut against the Steelers this Sunday.