Christian Gonzalez limped off at Patriots practice, didn’t return

Patriots first-round pick Christian Gonzalez didn’t finish out Wednesday’s practice with the rest of the team.

Reporters at the team’s workout reported that Gonzalez limped off the field during a two-minute drill late in the practice. Members of the medical staff checked out Gonzalez’s lower left leg and he did not return to action before the session came to an end.

The Patriots play the Titans on Friday night in their final preseason game, so that will be the first chance to check in on Gonzalez’s status. If he doesn’t play in that game, it will be a while before their next practice offers another chance to see if he’s on the field.

Past history says any official word from the team will wait until the first injury reports of the regular season are released on the Wednesday ahead of Week One.