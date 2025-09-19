Christian Gonzalez listed as questionable to make 2025 debut

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez could make his 2025 debut against the Steelers on Sunday.

Gonzalez missed the first two games with a hamstring injury and he returned to practice on Wednesday as a limited participant. He has remained on the field all week and head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Friday that Gonzalez will carry a questionable designation into the weekend.

The second-team All-Pro would give a boost to the Patriots pass defense as they try to move to 2-1 on the season.

Vrabel said that defensive lineman Keion White (illness) and fullback Jack Westover (hamstring) will also be listed as questionable.