nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made "Renegade" their song
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Christian Gonzalez listed as questionable to make 2025 debut

  
Published September 19, 2025 01:30 PM

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez could make his 2025 debut against the Steelers on Sunday.

Gonzalez missed the first two games with a hamstring injury and he returned to practice on Wednesday as a limited participant. He has remained on the field all week and head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Friday that Gonzalez will carry a questionable designation into the weekend.

The second-team All-Pro would give a boost to the Patriots pass defense as they try to move to 2-1 on the season.

Vrabel said that defensive lineman Keion White (illness) and fullback Jack Westover (hamstring) will also be listed as questionable.