Christian Gonzalez ready for Mike Vrabel to restore the “Patriot Way”

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez played his first season under Bill Belichick. He played his second season under Jerod Mayo. He will play his third season under Mike Vrabel.

Gonzalez said things changed inside the building from 2023 to 2024.

“I would say the building got a little more lax. I mean, that might have hurt us,” Gonzalez said Wednesday on PFT Live with Mike Florio and Chris Simms. “I would probably say it got a little more lax.”

Gonzalez tore his labrum and dislocated his shoulder as a rookie, playing only four games. He earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2024, but the Patriots’ record was the same. Nothing changed with the change of coaches, with the 2023 and 2024 Patriots both going 4-13.

“It was tough [this season], but honestly I was looking more of it as just going out there and having fun,” Gonzalez said. “I got hurt my rookie year, and just playing the whole year was great for me and having fun. Obviously, you want to win. That’s the main goal. But we were in a lot of close games. I think we had seven one-score games. So, we’re not far off.”

Gonzalez has yet to meet his new coach, but he thinks he knows what to expect.

“I know he’s a Patriot, in the Patriot Hall of Fame. They talk good about him,” Gonzalez said. “I’ve heard it’s going back to what they call the ‘Patriot Way.’ For sure, I’m ready.”