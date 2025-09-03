 Skip navigation
Christian Gonzalez still not ready to practice on Wednesday

  
Published September 3, 2025 12:59 PM

One of New England’s key defenders is still not ready to get on the field.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Mike Vrabel said in his press conference that cornerback Christian Gonzalez will not return to practice on Wednesday.

Gonzalez has been sidelined by a hamstring injury since late July. While Vrabel did not formally rule out Gonzalez for Sunday’s season opener against the Raiders, it is becoming increasingly unlikely that Gonzalez will be able to play.

“He’s continuing to work. He’ll do some stuff on the side. I’m not going to rule anybody out,” Vrabel said, via Zack Cox of the Boston Herald. “He’s doing everything he can to get back on the field.”

While Gonzalez has been engaged in meetings, Vrabel noted, he still is not ready to get back on the field.

The No. 17 overall pick of the 2023 draft, Gonzalez was a second-team All-Pro in 2024. He registered 11 passes defensed with two interceptions in 16 games last season.

New England’s first injury report of the season is due out on Wednesday afternoon.