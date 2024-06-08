Christian Hackenberg on why he was a bust: New York was the last place I should have gone

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestduo_240607.jpg
PFT Draft: Best duos in NFL history
nbc_pft_whiparound_240607.jpg
NFL Whiparound: McDaniel, Thompson, Gregory, more
nbc_pft_dancampbell_240607.jpg
Campbell: We are playing for ‘the whole enchilada’

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bestduo_240607.jpg
PFT Draft: Best duos in NFL history
nbc_pft_whiparound_240607.jpg
NFL Whiparound: McDaniel, Thompson, Gregory, more
nbc_pft_dancampbell_240607.jpg
Campbell: We are playing for ‘the whole enchilada’

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Christian Hackenberg on why he was a bust: New York was the last place I should have gone

  
Published June 8, 2024 04:17 AM

Christian Hackenberg is one of the worst draft picks in recent memory, a second-round quarterback for the Jets in 2016 who never played in a single regular-season game. He wonders what could have happened if he had been drafted elsewhere.

Hackenberg said on Ross Tucker’s podcast that he thinks he would have had a better shot of succeeding anywhere else.

“New York was probably the last place I should’ve gone,” Hackenberg said. “In terms of the market, the expectations, the way it was. My rookie year we ended up keeping four quarterbacks so there just was not a lot of opportunity for me to develop and grow. No plan, kind of an up-and-down organization. It was just one of those things where I think just the timing and where I ended up just wasn’t in the cards for me at that position. When I look at it introspectively, I was young, I needed a lot of help, and I needed a lot of direction and guidance, and I never sought that out. So that’s where my shortcoming was, is I didn’t do all those things until it was ultimately too late.”

Hackenberg had brief stints with the Raiders, Eagles and Bengals but never made it onto the active roster for any of those teams, and even when he was signed to be the starting quarterback for the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football, he was quickly benched. Hackenberg looked like he had talent at Penn State, but some players just can’t cut it in the pros, and he’s one of the clearest examples of one of those players.