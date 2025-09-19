Christian Kirk, Braxton Berrios will make their 2025 debut

Wide receiver Christian Kirk (hamstring) and returner Baxton Berrios (hamstring) will make their 2025 debuts this week.

Both returned to full participation on Friday.

The Texans can use the help as they have scored the fewest points in the league through two weeks.

Cornerback Jaylin Smith (hamstring) is the only player the Texans ruled out. He missed practice all week and was the only player out of Friday’s practice.

Center Jake Andrews (ankle), cornerback Kamari Lassiter (knee), safety Jalen Pitre (rib) and defensive lineman Darrell Taylor (hip) are good to go after full participation on Friday.