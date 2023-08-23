Christian Kirk: Jags receiving corps has potential to be special

There were questions heading into last season concerning whether Christian Kirk was up to the task of being the lead receiver in the Jaguars offense and his performance over the course of the year put most of them to rest.

Kirk caught 84 passes for 1,108 yards to pace the league’s 10th-best passing attack and raise hopes for even more success this season. Those hopes have been bolstered by the addition of Calvin Ridley to a group that also includes Zay Jones and Kirk referenced his time playing with the likes of Larry Fitzgerald, DeAndre Hopkins, and A.J. Green in Arizona while discussing what the Jags wideouts are capable of doing this season.

“I’ve been a part of some special ones,” Kirk said, via the team’s website. “I’ve been in the room with a couple Hall of Famers. We have the potential. I wouldn’t say we’re there yet, but we have the potential top to bottom, not only production-wise, but just from a professionalism and character standpoint. With the type of guys we have in our room, we definitely have everything that it takes to be special.”

With Trevor Lawrence at the helm of an offense that puts running back Travis Etienne and tight end Evan Engram alongside those three wideouts, there are plenty of people who share Kirk’s high hopes for what the Jacksonville offense is going to do once it hits the field in September.