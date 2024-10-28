 Skip navigation
Christian Kirk out for season with fractured collarbone

  
Published October 27, 2024 09:36 PM

The Jaguars have not received good news on receiver Christian Kirk, who had to exit Sunday’s eventual loss to the Packers due to injury in the fourth quarter.

According to multiple reports, Kirk suffered a fractured collarbone and is out for the rest of the season.

Kirk suffered the injury on a deep pass over the middle. He came down hard on his side.

Kirk, 27, will finish the 2024 season with 27 catches for 379 yards with one touchdown.

Now at 2-6, the Jaguars will face the Eagles in Week 9.