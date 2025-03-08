 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_floriogenoraiders_250307.jpg
Seahawks reportedly trade QB Smith to Raiders
nbc_pft_jagsmoves_250307.jpg
Jaguars reportedly will make a lot of roster moves
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250307.jpg
Kelce ‘can’t engineer’ his exit from the NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Christian Kirk promises the 2025 season will be his “best one yet”

  
Published March 7, 2025 09:49 PM

Christian Kirk’s time in Jacksonville didn’t end the way he wanted. A season-ending collarbone fracture limited him to eight games and 27 catches.

The Jaguars traded him to the Texans on Thursday, three years after he signed a four-year, $72 million contract with Jacksonville in free agency. He heads back to Texas, 90 miles from where he played his college ball at Texas A&M.

Kirk released a statement on social media Friday night, saying goodbye to the Jaguars and hello to the Texans.

“I’ve had incredible moments being a Jacksonville Jaguar,” said Kirk, who had career highs with 84 receptions for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022. “I’ll always be grateful to Duval for changing my life and my family’s, and we appreciate the love and support more than y’all will ever know! I’m thankful for the coaches and teammates I’ve had the privilege to play alongside, and I’ll truly miss putting on that Jaguars uniform. This past season has been one of the toughest because getting injured was never what I expected, no matter how common it is. Though I gave all I could to support my teammates from the sideline, not being out there with my guys on the battlefield was never easy.

“My preparation for the upcoming season is already under way, and the only way from here is up. I’ll be back stronger than ever, and I’m excited for this next chapter with the Texans. I promise it’ll be my best one yet.”

The Texans needed a No. 2 receiver to pair with Nico Collins, with Stefon Diggs and Robert Woods headed to free agency and Tank Dell’s 2025 season in doubt after ACL surgery this week.