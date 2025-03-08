Christian Kirk promises the 2025 season will be his “best one yet”

Christian Kirk’s time in Jacksonville didn’t end the way he wanted. A season-ending collarbone fracture limited him to eight games and 27 catches.

The Jaguars traded him to the Texans on Thursday, three years after he signed a four-year, $72 million contract with Jacksonville in free agency. He heads back to Texas, 90 miles from where he played his college ball at Texas A&M.

Kirk released a statement on social media Friday night, saying goodbye to the Jaguars and hello to the Texans.

“I’ve had incredible moments being a Jacksonville Jaguar,” said Kirk, who had career highs with 84 receptions for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022. “I’ll always be grateful to Duval for changing my life and my family’s, and we appreciate the love and support more than y’all will ever know! I’m thankful for the coaches and teammates I’ve had the privilege to play alongside, and I’ll truly miss putting on that Jaguars uniform. This past season has been one of the toughest because getting injured was never what I expected, no matter how common it is. Though I gave all I could to support my teammates from the sideline, not being out there with my guys on the battlefield was never easy.

“My preparation for the upcoming season is already under way, and the only way from here is up. I’ll be back stronger than ever, and I’m excited for this next chapter with the Texans. I promise it’ll be my best one yet.”

The Texans needed a No. 2 receiver to pair with Nico Collins, with Stefon Diggs and Robert Woods headed to free agency and Tank Dell’s 2025 season in doubt after ACL surgery this week.