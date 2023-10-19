Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams won’t practice Thursday

The 49ers will kick off their practice week without three key offensive players, but none of them have been ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Vikings at this point.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that running back Christian McCaffrey, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, and left tackle Trent Williams are all going to miss Thursday’s practice. Shanahan said all three players are considered day-to-day.

Shanahan said that McCaffrey is now only listed with an oblique injury. He had previously referred to the running back as having oblique and rib injuries and told reporters the MRI McCaffrey had was encouraging.

Samuel has a shoulder injury and Williams hurt his ankle in last Sunday’s loss to the Browns. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw will also miss Thursday’s practice with a hamstring injury.