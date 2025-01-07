Christian McCaffrey “feeling great” and ready to begin training for 2025 season

The best thing about this year for Christian McCaffrey is it’s not last year.

The 49ers running back played only four games with bilateral Achilles tendonitis delaying the start of his season and a posterior cruciate ligament injury ending it prematurely.

“I’m excited,” McCaffrey said Monday, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I think we are all pissed off in the right ways. I think that’s a good place to be.”

McCaffrey’s season-ending injury happened when his knee slammed to the ground in the Week 13 loss to the Bills. He said he is nearly fully recovered five weeks later.

“Definitely close. We are trending in the right direction. With available time now, we just want to respect that whole process, but everything is going really well,” McCaffrey said. “I’m feeling great, progressing really well.”

He vows to return next season with a chip on his shoulder after not being on the field for most of the year.

“I think for me, it’s always probably pretty salty, but not in a bad way,” McCaffrey said about his mindset. “I think when you have a lot of success for a couple of years in a row and then you get humbled quick, it’s a good reminder of what it takes to be good in this league.

“Not that we needed a reminder, but I’m just excited for the offseason to get everyone a little rest, get healthy again and come back ready to go with a full year in front of us.”