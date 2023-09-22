Christian McCaffrey: “Huge honor” to tie Jerry Rice with TD in 12 straight games

Tying a mark set by Jerry Rice is a feather in the cap for any player, but doing it while playing for Rice’s old team adds a little something to the milestone.

Running back Christian McCaffrey did just that on Thursday night. McCaffrey’s four-yard touchdown run in the first half ran his streak of games with a touchdown to 12, which ties Rice’s team record and leaves him behind only Emmitt Smith — who had 14- and 13-game streaks — and Arian Foster for the longest streaks in NFL history.

“That’s a huge honor,” McCaffrey said after the game, via the San Jose Mercury News. “Obviously scoring touchdowns is a team line. O-line did a great job blocking, I just had to hit the hole.”

McCaffrey has played 17 games for the 49ers and he’s scored in 14 of them. The 49ers have won 16 of those contests with the only loss coming when they ran out of healthy quarterbacks in the NFC title game, so it’s fair to say that the trade has proven to be a very fruitful one for them.