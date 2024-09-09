Christian McCaffrey inactive for 49ers Monday night

The 49ers will have wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and left tackle Trent Williams against the Jets on Monday night, but they will not have running back Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey said on Friday that he had no doubt he would play and there was plenty of optimism from head coach Kyle Shanahan and General Manager John Lynch as well, but McCaffrey was still listed as questionable and he is on the team’s inactive list. McCaffrey missed most of the summer with a calf injury and is listed with an Achilles issue as well.

Jordan Mason, Patrick Taylor and Isaac Guerendo are the available backs for the Niners.

Offensive lineman Ben Bartch, quarterback Joshua Dobbs, defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, safety Talanoa Hufanga, cornerback Darrell Luter, and linebacker Dee Winters are also inactive for the home team.

The Jets will not have offensive lineman Max Mitchell, running back Israel Abanikanda, tackle Carter Warren, defensive lineman Leonard Taylor, tight end Brendan Bates, defensive lineman Eric Watts or cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse.