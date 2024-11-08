 Skip navigation
Christian McCaffrey on injury: Some stuff just went wrong, but I’m feeling great now

  
Published November 8, 2024 06:32 PM

The 49ers will activate Christian McCaffrey from injured reserve Saturday, coach Kyle Shanahan said, and the running back will make his 2024 debut Sunday.

Bilateral Achilles tendinitis has kept McCaffrey out all season.

“I’ve got a good routine right now, and I feel good, and that’s all that matters,” McCaffrey told reporters Friday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I feel good now. I wouldn’t be out here if it was still bothering me. I feel great.”

McCaffrey initially strained his calf Aug. 6 and spent the rest of training camp resting and rehabbing. He missed the season opener before the team placed him on injured reserve Sept. 14, something he acknowledges he didn’t want.

Soon after, McCaffrey traveled to Germany for treatment on his Achilles tendinitis.

“I keep all that stuff private,” McCaffrey said. “When you’re on IR and you’re hurt, you’ll do anything to come back. I’m feeling good now. That’s all that matters.”

In the past seven seasons, McCaffrey has missed 49 of a possible 109 games. He sat out only one game last season when he won offensive player of the year and not because of injury.

“It’s very tough being injured,” McCaffrey said. “It’s tough physically, mentally, emotionally, especially when it’s just not how you planned it. It wasn’t expected. Some stuff just went wrong, but I’m feeling great now, ready to go.”