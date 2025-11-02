Christian McCaffrey sets record with rushing, receiving TDs in same game for the 16th time

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey set an NFL record in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium.

McCaffrey ran for a three-yard score to put the 49ers up on the Giants 34-17 with 4:13 left to play and that gave him 16 career games with both a rushing and a receiving score. That broke a tie with Marshall Faulk for the most in NFL history.

McCaffrey opened the 49ers scoring with a touchdown catch in the first quarter and he’s picked up 164 yards from scrimmage to help the 49ers to their big lead.

Barring a meltdown similar to the one the Giants pulled off in Denver, it will also help them to a 6-3 record on the season.

