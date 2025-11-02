 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Christian McCaffrey sets record with rushing, receiving TDs in same game for the 16th time

  
Published November 2, 2025 03:45 PM

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey set an NFL record in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium.

McCaffrey ran for a three-yard score to put the 49ers up on the Giants 34-17 with 4:13 left to play and that gave him 16 career games with both a rushing and a receiving score. That broke a tie with Marshall Faulk for the most in NFL history.

McCaffrey opened the 49ers scoring with a touchdown catch in the first quarter and he’s picked up 164 yards from scrimmage to help the 49ers to their big lead.

Barring a meltdown similar to the one the Giants pulled off in Denver, it will also help them to a 6-3 record on the season.