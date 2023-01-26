Christian McCaffrey won’t practice Thursday, but says he’s playing Sunday

While head coach Kyle Shanahan said he’s expecting his running backs to be available for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, two of them still won’t practice on Thursday.

Via multiple reporters, Shanahan said in his press conference that Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell won’t be on the field for Thursday’s session.

But, McCaffrey told reporters there’s “zero ” chance he’s missing Sunday’s game.

McCaffrey is dealing with a calf injury. He was shown during the FOX broadcast of last week’s divisional-round win over the Cowboys on the sideline with a wrap on his calf and doing some work to keep it loose. McCaffrey finished that game with 35 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown plus six catches for 22 yards. He was on the field for 67 percent of San Francisco’s offensive plays, which is a down a little from where he’s been since arriving with the club in a midseason trade.

Mitchell (groin) had 51 yards on 14 carries against Dallas last week.

Deebo Samuel (ankle) initially wasn’t supposed to practice on Wednesday but did end up on the field in a limited capacity and will be limited again, Shanahan said.

Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu (oblique) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) are also slated to be limited on Thursday.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, still dealing with a broken foot, won’t practice.