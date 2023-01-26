 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Christian McCaffrey won’t practice Thursday, but says he’s playing Sunday

  
Published January 26, 2023 10:02 AM
nbc_csu_sfphi_preview_230126
January 26, 2023 11:29 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down a matchup between "the most complete teams in all of football" as the 49ers and Eagles square off for the NFC Championship.

While head coach Kyle Shanahan said he’s expecting his running backs to be available for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, two of them still won’t practice on Thursday.

Via multiple reporters, Shanahan said in his press conference that Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell won’t be on the field for Thursday’s session.

But, McCaffrey told reporters there’s “zero ” chance he’s missing Sunday’s game.

McCaffrey is dealing with a calf injury. He was shown during the FOX broadcast of last week’s divisional-round win over the Cowboys on the sideline with a wrap on his calf and doing some work to keep it loose. McCaffrey finished that game with 35 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown plus six catches for 22 yards. He was on the field for 67 percent of San Francisco’s offensive plays, which is a down a little from where he’s been since arriving with the club in a midseason trade.

Mitchell (groin) had 51 yards on 14 carries against Dallas last week.

Deebo Samuel (ankle) initially wasn’t supposed to practice on Wednesday but did end up on the field in a limited capacity and will be limited again, Shanahan said.

Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu (oblique) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) are also slated to be limited on Thursday.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, still dealing with a broken foot, won’t practice.