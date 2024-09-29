Christian Watson carted to locker room with ankle injury

There is another injury concern for Packers receiver Christian Watson.

Watson has been carted to the locker room from Green Bay’s sideline. He’s questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Watson sustained the injury on a play where quarterback Jordan Love tried to force him the ball in a very tight window. Watson collided with a couple of Vikings defenders and got his foot caught under one of them. While Watson was able to walk off the field under his own power, he was carted to the locker room from the sideline.

To add insult to injury, Minnesota linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill intercepted Love’s pass, giving Minnesota an extra possession.

The Vikings fully capitalized on the opportunity, with receiver Jordan Addison taking a jet sweep 8-yards for a touchdown, giving Minnesota a 21-0 lead with 11:50 left in the second quarter.