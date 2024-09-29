 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Christian Watson carted to locker room with ankle injury

  
Published September 29, 2024 01:50 PM

There is another injury concern for Packers receiver Christian Watson.

Watson has been carted to the locker room from Green Bay’s sideline. He’s questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Watson sustained the injury on a play where quarterback Jordan Love tried to force him the ball in a very tight window. Watson collided with a couple of Vikings defenders and got his foot caught under one of them. While Watson was able to walk off the field under his own power, he was carted to the locker room from the sideline.

To add insult to injury, Minnesota linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill intercepted Love’s pass, giving Minnesota an extra possession.

The Vikings fully capitalized on the opportunity, with receiver Jordan Addison taking a jet sweep 8-yards for a touchdown, giving Minnesota a 21-0 lead with 11:50 left in the second quarter.