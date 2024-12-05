Chuba Hubbard: OT fumble a big mistake, I just have to get back to work

Running back Chuba Hubbard has been a reliable producer for the Panthers this season and he signed a contract extension that reflects his contributions to the team, but he had a low point last Sunday.

One play after a remarkable catch by wide receiver Adam Thielen put the Panthers inside the Buccaneers’ 35-yard-line in overtime, Hubbard coughed up the ball after a short gain and the Buccaneers recovered to set up their drive for a game-winning field goal.

On Wednesday, Hubbard said a play like that would “definitely” knock him on his heels but that he has now been around long enough to understand “things aren’t going to always go your way.”

“Yeah, definitely use it as motivation,” Hubbard said, via the team’s website. “But at the end of the day, I’ve come a long way, and now I know what it takes to play great football. And obviously, that was a big mistake on my end, but I don’t just lose all the work I put in because of that one mistake. So just fall back on my fundamentals, get back to work, and just keep working hard.”

Hubbard has already set career highs with 919 rushing yards and seven touchdowns this season and he’ll try to get back into the groove in Philadelphia this weekend.