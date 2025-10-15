Chuba Hubbard, Taylor Moton return to Panthers practice

The Panthers have gotten huge games from running back Rico Dowdle in back-to-back wins over the last two weeks and they could have another backfield option available for this Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Chuba Hubbard took part in Wednesday’s practice on a limited basis. Hubbard missed the last two weeks with a calf injury, which opened the door to Dowdle and he made the most of the opportunity by picking up 473 yards from scrimmage.

It’s unclear how the Panthers would split up the workload with Hubbard available, but there are worse problems than having two productive backs available.

Right tackle Taylor Moton also returned to practice on Wednesday. He missed last Sunday’s win over the Cowboys with an elbow injury.

Moton, cornerback Akayleb Evans (hamstring), cornerback Jaycee Horn (shoulder), tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (ankle), and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (toe) were listed as limited along with Hubbard. Edge rusher Patrick Jones (back) did not practice while wide receiver Jalen Coker (quad) and center Austin Corbett (knee) were full participants as they work their way back from injured reserve.