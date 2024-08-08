Cincinnati will wear “White Bengal” helmet Week 8 vs. Eagles

The Bengals are bringing back their white helmet for one game this season.

Cincinnati announced on Thursday that the club will wear the “White Bengal” helmet for the Week 8 matchup against the Eagles on Oct. 27.

Since debuting the helmet in 2022, the Bengals have put up a 4-0 record while wearing it.

In 2022, the team sported it in the Week 4 home victory over the Dolphins and the Week 11 road victory over the Steelers.

Last season, the Bengals wore the white helmet in a Week 3 home victory over the Rams and a Week 13 overtime victory over the Jaguars on the road.