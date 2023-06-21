 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Clark Haggans dies at 46

  
Published June 21, 2023 11:47 AM
Pittsburgh Steelers v Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Clark Haggans #53 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Carolina Panthers December 17, 2006 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Pittsburgh defeated Carolina 37-3. (Photo By Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Former Steelers, Cardinals, and 49ers linebacker Clark Haggans has died at the age of 46.

A spokesperson for the Steelers confirmed Haggans’ death with the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review on Wednesday morning. No cause of death has been disclosed.

The Steelers added Haggans as a 2000 fifth-round pick and he spent eight seasons with the team. He started 61 regular season games and eight postseason contests, including the Steelers’ Super Bowl XL win over the Seahawks.

Haggans moved on to the Cardinals as a free agent in 2008 and started 43 games for the team before wrapping up his playing days with nine appearances for the 49ers in 2012.

Haggans had 520 tackles, 46.5 sacks, an interception, 16 forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries in 172 career regular season games. He had 36 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 15 playoff outings.

Our condolences go out to Haggans’ family and loved ones on their loss.