Clock creeps toward midnight for Brandon Aiyuk, CeeDee Lamb, Ja’Marr Chase deals

The NFL is a deadline-driven business. Any industry that entails two sides negotiating hinges on the parties identifying a mutual deadline — and then waiting for it to arrive.

It’s a simple proposition. As the clock strikes twelve, parties move toward their bottom-line positions. If one moves toward the last, best offer prematurely, that side will be squeezed for more.

That’s likely what’s happening with three receivers who are waiting for new deals: Brandon Aiyuk of the 49ers, CeeDee Lamb of the Cowboys, and Ja’Marr Chase of the Bengals.

Two are holding in. One is holding out. As it currently stands, each is likely to have a new deal at or about the moment the teams and the agents have agreed is the last practical minute for doing so.

For Lamb and the Cowboys, it’s been clear from the start of camp that the deadline wasn’t the start of camp. It’s likely the start of the regular season or, more accurately, the commencement of the practice week in advance of the Week 1 game at Cleveland.

That same thing could be true to Chase and the Bengals. Last year, however, quarterback Joe Burrow got his contract three days before the regular-season opener. Unlike Burrow, Chase isn’t practicing. If the Bengals want him to be ready for Week 1 vs. the Patriots, they’ll need to get it done when the players regroup after the post-preseason break over Labor Day weekend.

With Aiyuk and the 49ers, the fact that things have gotten so quiet (again) makes it more likely that, before Week 1 against the Jets, the 49ers will make a final offer and Aiyuk likely will take it. But the 49ers won’t do it now, because Aiyuk’s side would rightly squat on the offer and wait for more as the deadline approaches.

And if the Steelers are going to trade for Aiyuk, what are they waiting for? It already feels too late to get him ready for Week 1, at Atlanta. New team, new offense, new coaching staff, new teammates, new city, new everything. In football, there are few plug-and-play positions, especially on offense. What one does interrelates with the other 10. The less time a new guy has to get up to speed, the harder it will be.

Regardless, time is the key word. Time is running out. When the witching hour approaches, that’s when we’ll know whether this trio of pass catchers ends up getting new contracts.