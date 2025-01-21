 Skip navigation
Coaching carousel quickly becomes musical chairs

  
Published January 21, 2025 05:51 AM

As it does every year, the coaching carousel spins for a couple of weeks before becoming a game of musical chairs.

It’s really a two-way contest. In some settings, the candidates are the butts and the teams are the chairs. Elsewhere, the teams are trying to squat on the coach before another one can.

With Mike Vrabel to the Patriots a given from the get-go, the first big domino to fall was Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who landed with the Bears. The next looks to be Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who in this scenario is the chair and the Jets and saints (and possibly others) are the chairs.

If/when the Jets hire Glenn, four openings will remain: Saints, Raiders, Cowboys, Jaguars.

And the game will continue, with candidates looking for teams and teams looking for candidates and the music getting closer and closer to stopping.

Here’s our current semi-wild guess as to each: (1) Mike McCarthy to the Saints; (2) Pete Carroll to the Raiders; (3) Brian Schottenheimer or Kellen Moore to the Cowboys; and (4) your semi-wild guess is as good as ours to the Jaguars.