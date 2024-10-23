Cobie Durant wins first NFC defensive player of the week award

Rams cornerback Cobie Durant had a terrific game in the win over the Raiders and has now been recognized for it.

The NFL named Durant defensive player of the week.

It’s Durant’s first player of the week award. He recorded an interception and a strip-sack that was returned for a touchdown in the 20-15 victory. He also had a tackle for loss.

Per the league, Durant is the first defensive back to record a pick, sack, and a forced fumble in a single game in 2024.

He is the first Rams defensive back to win defensive player of the week since Taylor Rapp did it in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Durant and the Rams will be back on the field on Thursday night when they play the Vikings at SoFi Stadium.