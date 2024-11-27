Coby Bryant named NFC defensive player of the week

The Seahawks defense has turned in two strong performances since returning from their bye week and safety Coby Bryant was in the center of last Sunday’s outing.

Bryant picked off a pass by Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray midway through the third quarter and returned it 69 yards for a touchdown. Bryant also had six tackles to help Seattle to a 16-6 home win that pushed them into first place in the NFC West.

The NFL recognized Bryant’s effort by naming him the NFC defensive player of the week for the first time in his career.

Bryant now has 39 tackles, two interceptions, and four passes defensed on the season.