The annual PFT Live hiatus starts now

We do it every year, right around now. The two-hour weekday show devoted to all things NFL embarks on a hiatus.

This year’s break begins today. PFT Live returns on Monday, July 28.

Obviously, nothing changes here. We’ll have many daily updates, every single day. I’ll also be doing #PFTPM episodes on most of the weekdays during the upcoming break.

Only days after we return, we’ll be in Canton for the Hall of Fame game. And then comes the preseason. And the regular season. And on and on it goes, through Super Bowl LX on NBC and Peacock.

Since the last hiatus ended, we’ve had a cast of co-hosts including Chris Simms, Devin McCourty, Rodney Harrison, Michael Holley, Charean Williams, and Myles Simmons. With a dash of Peter King. Thanks to all of them for helping to deliver a show that provides an authentic look at pro football, from various perspectives.

And thanks to those of you who regularly consume the show, on Peacock or SiriusXM 85 or NBC Sports Now or Sky Sports or YouTube or clips on the website or via podcast.I’ll be wide awake tomorrow morning, itching to do the show.