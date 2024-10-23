Cody Barton is the AFC defensive player of the week

The Broncos got a blowout win in head coach Sean Payton’s return to New Orleans and linebacker Cody Barton had a hand in making it happen.

Barton had eight tackles, a sack, a pass defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery during the 33-10 win. He returned the fumble he recovered for a 52-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

It was the first touchdown of Barton’s career and it led to him being named the AFC’s defensive player of the week for the first time.

Barton, who joined the Broncos after stints with Washington and Seattle, has started four of seven games this season. He has 46 tackles in those appearances.