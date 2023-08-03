Cole Beasley says playing for Brian Daboll makes football fun

Cole Beasley has considered retiring multiple times and even announced his retirement once, but the 34-year-old wide receiver is currently at Giants camp, and he said the opportunity to play again for Giants head coach Brian Daboll was too good an offer to pass up.

Beasley previously spent three years in Buffalo when Daboll was the Bills’ offensive coordinator, and he says playing for Daboll is a great experience.

“Dabes was a big part of making football fun for me again when I got to Buffalo,’’ Beasley said, via the New York Post. “Dallas kind of grinded on me a little bit, and when I got to Buffalo, I was like, ‘Man, I’ve got one or two years left.’ But in Buffalo playing for Daboll, it kind of brought the love of the game back for me.’’

Beasley said Daboll made no promises to him, but he respects Daboll enough that he wants to try to contribute to his team.

“He didn’t tell me what my role was going to be,’’ Beasley said. “There were no promises made. You’re going to have to earn everything you get, and I respect that.’’

Beasley played just four games and caught just six passes last season, so there’s no guarantee he’s going to make the Giants’ roster at all. But he’s going to give it a shot, playing in an offense he knows and believes he can contribute in.