Cole Kmet named NFC special teams player of the week

  
Published October 16, 2024 12:16 PM

Bears tight end Cole Kmet caught a pair of touchdowns in last Sunday’s 35-16 win over the Jaguars, but that wasn’t the most notable thing about his performance in London.

Kmet was pressed into duty as the team’s long snapper after Scott Daly was injured early in the first quarter of the game. Kmet would deliver snaps on five extra points, including the ones after his touchdowns, and one field goal over the rest of the afternoon.

Santos missed the field goal, but Kmet didn’t make any major errors after being tabbed to handle snapping duties for the first time in his career.

The NFL recognized Kmet’s unexpected contribution on Wednesday by naming him the NFC’s special teams player of the week.