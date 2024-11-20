 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_classactionlawsuit_241120.jpg
Why class action lawsuits are so easy to file
nbc_pft_draft_241120.jpg
PFT Draft: Non-QB Offensive Player of the Year
nbc_pft_harbaughbros_241120.jpg
Which Harbaugh brother would you root for?

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_classactionlawsuit_241120.jpg
Why class action lawsuits are so easy to file
nbc_pft_draft_241120.jpg
PFT Draft: Non-QB Offensive Player of the Year
nbc_pft_harbaughbros_241120.jpg
Which Harbaugh brother would you root for?

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cole Strange returns to practice for Patriots

  
Published November 20, 2024 11:35 AM

The Patriots got defensive lineman Christian Barmore on the field for the first time this season last week and they’ll be getting an offensive lineman back this week.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo told reporters at his Wednesday press conference that guard Cole Strange will practice with the team for the first time this year. Strange has been out since tearing his patellar tendon in Week 15 last season and is currently on the physically unable to perform list.

Strange was a 2022 first-round pick and became the starting left guard during his rookie season. He has started all 27 games he’s played as a professional.

Strange can be activated at any point in the next 21 days once he’s formally designated to return, so he could be in the lineup in Miami this weekend if all goes well.