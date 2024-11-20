Cole Strange returns to practice for Patriots

The Patriots got defensive lineman Christian Barmore on the field for the first time this season last week and they’ll be getting an offensive lineman back this week.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo told reporters at his Wednesday press conference that guard Cole Strange will practice with the team for the first time this year. Strange has been out since tearing his patellar tendon in Week 15 last season and is currently on the physically unable to perform list.

Strange was a 2022 first-round pick and became the starting left guard during his rookie season. He has started all 27 games he’s played as a professional.

Strange can be activated at any point in the next 21 days once he’s formally designated to return, so he could be in the lineup in Miami this weekend if all goes well.