College football adopts straight seeding for 2025 playoffs

A day after the NFL abandoned the possibility of taking away guaranteed high seeds for division winners, college football took away guaranteed high seeds for conference champions.

Via multiple reports, the College Football Playoff will use a straight seeding model in 2025.

The decision was the result of a unanimous vote taken during the Thursday conference call by the members of the CFP management committee: the 10 FBS Commissioners and Notre Dame A.D. Pete Bevacqua.

In 2024, the top four seeds went to conference champions. Now, the selection committee’s top four teams will receive the top four seeds, which comes with a first-round bye.

Of course, a first-round bye was the kiss of death in 2024. All four teams with byes lost their opening games. It’s possible, if not likely, that the extended down time was a disadvantage against four teams that won first-round home games.

The quarterfinal round, featuring the top four seeds, happens as four of the traditional neutral-site bowl games. The eventual winner receive a beautiful, but not unbreakable, golden trophy.