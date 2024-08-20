 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bonix_240819.jpg
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bonix_240819.jpg
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
nbc_simms_drakemaye_240819.jpg
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
nbc_simms_jaydendaniels_240819.jpg
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

College two-way player Sione Vaki impressing in Lions’ offense

  
Published August 20, 2024 05:51 AM

At Utah last year, Sione Vaki was a first-team All-Pac-12 player both on defense as a safety and as an all-purpose special teams player. But it’s on offense where he’s trying to make his mark in the NFL.

The Lions drafted Vaki with the idea that he’d primarily play running back, which he also played at Utah, and they’ve been pleased with his performance in the preseason.

Vaki got 10 touches in the preseason win over the Chiefs and totaled 82 yards rushing and receiving, and he has consistently stood out in training camp practices as someone who is catching onto the offense quickly.

The Lions have a crowded backfield with Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery and Craig Reynolds all ahead of Vaki on the depth chart, so Vaki may get most of his playing time on special teams. But he’s done enough in the preseason to show he can play offense, even if that was his third priority in college.