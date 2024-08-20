College two-way player Sione Vaki impressing in Lions’ offense

At Utah last year, Sione Vaki was a first-team All-Pac-12 player both on defense as a safety and as an all-purpose special teams player. But it’s on offense where he’s trying to make his mark in the NFL.

The Lions drafted Vaki with the idea that he’d primarily play running back, which he also played at Utah, and they’ve been pleased with his performance in the preseason.

Vaki got 10 touches in the preseason win over the Chiefs and totaled 82 yards rushing and receiving, and he has consistently stood out in training camp practices as someone who is catching onto the offense quickly.

The Lions have a crowded backfield with Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery and Craig Reynolds all ahead of Vaki on the depth chart, so Vaki may get most of his playing time on special teams. But he’s done enough in the preseason to show he can play offense, even if that was his third priority in college.